2,400,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,400,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936,000. DiDi Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $126,907,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $57,054,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at about $5,656,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.34. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

