239,560 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239,560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $151.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.33. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

