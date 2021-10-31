232,679 Shares in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 232,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

QIPT stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

