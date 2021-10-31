214,309 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 214,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,329,000. Amundi owned 0.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

