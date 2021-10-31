1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

