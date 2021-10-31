18,462 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

