$18.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $18.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.20 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $77.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,255,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,487,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.5% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 117,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

