150,000 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $8,578,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 766,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,533,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,321,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

