$147.12 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce $147.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.23 million and the lowest is $137.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $519.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $530.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $663.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $741.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 358,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,301. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $270.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,251 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

