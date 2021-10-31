$139.78 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will post $139.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $142.80 million. FB Financial reported sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $571.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,576,000 after buying an additional 148,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 214,319 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

