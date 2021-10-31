$137.66 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $137.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $107.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $525.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.56 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $613.27 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $647.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,463,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,281.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

