$120.07 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to post sales of $120.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.50 million and the highest is $123.63 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $436.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.10 million to $442.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $513.34 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $519.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $68.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

