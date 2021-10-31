$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $52.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMST. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

