$1.16 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

NYSE UNM opened at $25.47 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

