$1.11 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.67. 29,250,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,891,762. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $257.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.71 and a 200 day moving average of $192.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

