$0.91 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. Intel posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 42,255,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,487,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

