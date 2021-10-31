$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

