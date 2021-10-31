$0.74 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,490,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,696. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

