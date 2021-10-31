$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

