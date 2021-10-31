$0.68 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $124,883.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,829.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

