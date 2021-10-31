$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Flowserve also reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

