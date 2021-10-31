$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Nomad Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NOMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 436,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 273,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 201.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

