$0.05 EPS Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 2,085,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

