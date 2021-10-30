Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $171.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

