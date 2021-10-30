Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN opened at $79.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.