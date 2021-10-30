Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

