Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $237.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.71 and a 12 month high of $238.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Oddo Securities began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

