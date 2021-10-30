Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $2.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,454 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMF. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

