Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1,671.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,731 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

