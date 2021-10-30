Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 6,500 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 357,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,869,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 438.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $163.22 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

