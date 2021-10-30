Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 32,600 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after purchasing an additional 557,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.59.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $40.02 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

