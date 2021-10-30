Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $122,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.05.

NYSE ZBH opened at $143.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

