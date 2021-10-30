Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

SRC stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after acquiring an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after acquiring an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

