Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.66.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 13,243.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

