Zacks Investment Research Lowers Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Sell

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Persimmon stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

