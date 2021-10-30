Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $322.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments, benefits from acquisition, and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. In third-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 11.68%, whereas sales beat the same by 3.09%. The company anticipates core revenue growth in the low to mid-teens for fourth-quarter 2021 and more than 20% for 2021. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost sales by mid to high-single digits in the fourth quarter and above 10% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been increased for 2021.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

