Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,550%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,298,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,213,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,317,000 after purchasing an additional 700,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

