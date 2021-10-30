Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

