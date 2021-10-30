Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $375.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.38 million and the highest is $393.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 576,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $76.66.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

