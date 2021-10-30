Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

