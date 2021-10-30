Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.24 Million

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $672.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $661.90 million and the highest is $682.59 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,155. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.43.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

