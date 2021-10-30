Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.73. 159,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,948. The company has a market cap of $787.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

