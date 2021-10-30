Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,006. The company has a market capitalization of $779.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.