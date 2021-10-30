Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce $29.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 205,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 519,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

