Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $227.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

