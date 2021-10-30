Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

