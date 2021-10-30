Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

