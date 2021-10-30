Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce sales of $159.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.43 million to $162.78 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $599.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.20 million to $601.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $702.89 million, with estimates ranging from $693.15 million to $714.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 508,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

