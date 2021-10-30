Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post sales of $902.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.10 million and the highest is $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $751.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SITE opened at $234.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $235.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

