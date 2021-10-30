Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.60. 2,668,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

